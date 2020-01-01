Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $3.66 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00011456 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, YoBit, Upbit, Liqui, BigONE and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

