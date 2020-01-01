Lunyr (LUN) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00011877 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Binance and YoBit. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, BigONE, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.