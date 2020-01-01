LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LYFT to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,909 shares of company stock worth $10,435,627.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LYFT by 748.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 337.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 102,726 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.