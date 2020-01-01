Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $17,615.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HADAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

