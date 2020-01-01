MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $115.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $476.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $522.97 million, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

