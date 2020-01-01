Maecenas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $447.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.05 million and $447.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

