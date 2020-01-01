Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

