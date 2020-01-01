Maincoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,775.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $216,743.00 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.06035642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

