Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $431.90 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Maker has a market cap of $431.90 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BitMart, OKEx, IDEX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

