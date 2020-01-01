MARK.SPACE (MRK) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $505,151.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001043 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BTC-Alpha, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

