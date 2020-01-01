MarteXcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $30,480.00 and $14.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024053 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008848 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,854,052 coins. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.