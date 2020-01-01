Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.14 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $531.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.50 million to $541.30 million. Masonite International reported sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply