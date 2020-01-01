Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $531.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.50 million to $541.30 million. Masonite International reported sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.