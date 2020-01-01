MassGrid (MGD) Price Up 30.8% This Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $643.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.01813652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.02823119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00578576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00640207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061810 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00387334 BTC.

About MassGrid

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,448,117 coins and its circulating supply is 75,956,817 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

