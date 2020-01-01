Matchpool (GUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $114,187.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $114,187.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

