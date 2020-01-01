Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Reaches $5.96 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LBank, IDEX and CoinEgg. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $242,601.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011247 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 154% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,513,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,365,202 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, DDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.