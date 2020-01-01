Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after buying an additional 932,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,389,000 after buying an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,087,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mattel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,677 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.66. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

