Maximine Coin Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 75.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Maximine Coin has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maximine Coin has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $15.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and Rfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Rfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.