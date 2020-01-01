MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,604,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1,307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 342,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,472. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

