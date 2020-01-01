Megacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $52,780.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00577808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011197 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 173% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,382,175 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

