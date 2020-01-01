MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $362,881.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

