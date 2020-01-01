Metal One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and OKEx. Metal has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Tidex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

