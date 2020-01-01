MetaMorph Market Cap Reaches $140,483.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $140,483.00 and $22,406.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.93 or 0.06042865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

