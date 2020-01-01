Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.37 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005188 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $1.46 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01828289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062860 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,301,024 coins and its circulating supply is 77,300,919 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.