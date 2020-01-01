Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.88 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $27.88 million and $1.28 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005047 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinBene and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.01806849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,304,854 coins and its circulating supply is 77,304,749 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, QBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

