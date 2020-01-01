Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 344,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,123. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Methanex has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 206.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.