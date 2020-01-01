Metro (B4B3) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Metro (ETR: B4B3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2019 – Metro was given a new €15.20 ($17.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Metro was given a new €13.30 ($15.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Metro was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Metro was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Metro was given a new €14.70 ($17.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Metro was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Metro was given a new €15.20 ($17.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Metro was given a new €15.30 ($17.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Metro was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Metro was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Metro was given a new €15.20 ($17.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Metro was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Metro was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €13.35 ($15.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.18. Metro AG has a 52-week low of €11.52 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

