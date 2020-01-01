MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Cap of $221,988.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $221,988.00 and approximately $3,358.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,585,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,283,376 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

