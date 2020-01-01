MineBee Tops 24 Hour Volume of $426,253.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. MineBee has a market capitalization of $46.31 million and approximately $426,253.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

