Minereum Market Cap Tops $67,587.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Minereum has a market capitalization of $67,587.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,761,144 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

