Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Tops $69,051.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Minereum has a market capitalization of $69,051.00 and $209.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,757,182 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

