MinexCoin Market Cap Tops $267,586.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $267,586.00 and approximately $46,765.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,513,515 coins and its circulating supply is 6,106,928 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

