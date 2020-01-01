MIR COIN (MIR) One Day Volume Tops $2.42 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.