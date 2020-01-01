MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Voltari (NASDAQ:VLTC) Critical Analysis

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MMA Capital alerts:

This table compares MMA Capital and Voltari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $13.14 million 13.94 $61.00 million N/A N/A Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Voltari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 92.91% 23.07% 13.96% Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MMA Capital and Voltari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MMA Capital beats Voltari on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.