Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00006764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, OKEx and Binance. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $550,672.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00190190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01356591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

