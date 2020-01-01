Monarch (MT) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $88,510.00 and approximately $57,474.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monarch token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,691,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.