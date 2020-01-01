Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $459.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00635275 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,713,390 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

