MonetaryUnit Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $492.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $877,890.00 and approximately $492.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009220 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003034 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,582,318 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

