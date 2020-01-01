Monetha Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $4.03 million and $1.17 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tidex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

