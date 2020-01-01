Mongodb (MDB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ: MDB) recently:

12/31/2019 – Mongodb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/25/2019 – Mongodb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/19/2019 – Mongodb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/13/2019 – Mongodb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/10/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Mongodb had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Mongodb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Mongodb had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2019 – Mongodb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 0.13. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Mongodb Inc alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $361,080.00. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,610 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,002. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 557.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 360,129 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.