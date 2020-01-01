Monolith 1-Day Volume Hits $12,886.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $6.45 million and $12,886.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.06035642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

