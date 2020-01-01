Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MR opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

