MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct has set its Q1 guidance at $1.15-1.21 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.