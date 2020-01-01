MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0003

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and IDCM. MVL has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $129,239.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

