Myriad (XMY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $885.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Myriad has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $885.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,713,525,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

