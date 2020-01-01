MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $75,425.00 and $119.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.01366009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00123570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

