NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. NAGA has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $857.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

