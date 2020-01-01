Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.80 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane and SouthXchange. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.80 million and $2,409.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.36 or 0.02851695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00538668 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000529 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Bittylicious, Livecoin, SouthXchange, WEX, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

