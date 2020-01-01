NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.50 million and $878.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

