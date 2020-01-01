National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

