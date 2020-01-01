National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Media headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

National Security Group stock remained flat at $$15.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,561 shares of company stock valued at $380,966 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

